Austrian Retailer Wolford To Open First DC Store in Georgetown

Wolford, an Austrian apparel and skinwear brand, is entering the Washington, D.C. market, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company — which makes designer basics — has inked a 10-year, 1,000-square-foot lease at 1238 Wisconsin Avenue NW in Georgetown and will move in this fall.

The building’s owner, EastBanc, is currently redeveloping the property into six small-format retail spaces. The building was originally built as a six-tenant space, but had been converted to accommodate just two tenants. Now, EastBanc, along with Acadia Realty Trust, is transforming the building back to its original form, and adding 15,000 square feet of office space and five residential units above the 8,000 square feet of ground floor retail.

“Wolford is a brand we have been seeking to bring to Georgetown for quite some time,” Philippe Lanier, principal at EastBanc, told CO. “Particularly as an Austrian as well as a fan of all the quality retailers we have helped introduce into this market, I can’t wait to see the store open, in particular in such a prominent corner.”

Wolford’s Georgetown location will offer versatile, sustainable, and sophisticated legwear, undergarments, knitwear, accessories and more.

“Wolford is evolving and we’re opening retail stores that allow us to showcase both our heritage category offerings and where we’re headed as a brand,” Tina Gershoff, president of Wolford Americas, said in a prepared statement. “D.C. has been a strong market for us and we are excited about welcoming clients into the world of Wolford.”

Last month, the brand opened its New York City flagship boutique at 609 Madison Avenue, and the Georgetown store is its 23rd location.

EastBanc is expected to announce additional tenants later this year for the building. In the past 12 months, the company has signed more than 64,000 square feet of retail space in Georgetown, with brands including Glossier and Everlane.

