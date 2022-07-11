Tennis Facility Court 16 Heads to 28 Liberty in FiDi

The Financial District is getting yet another facility for tennis and pickleball. This time it’s Court 16, which is opening its first Manhattan outpost at 28 Liberty Street.

The tennis court operator has inked a long-term lease for 13,000 square feet in the landmarked office tower, according to owner Fosun Property Holdings. Fosun declined to provide the lease length or asking rent for the transaction.

“Twenty-eight Liberty offers landmarked architecture, proximity to public transport, dynamic retail space and exciting cultural and community events,” Thomas Costanzo, global partner of Fosun and CEO of Four Trees Asset Management, said in a statement. “It is the perfect home for Court 16 FiDi and we are pleased to bring such a unique facility to our building.”

Court 16 provides group classes and private instruction in tennis for children ages 2-and-half to 15-years-old, as well as classes for adults of all skill levels.

The company opened its first tennis court facility in Gowanus, Brooklyn, in 2014 and a second location in Long Island City, Queens in 2018.

Jeffrey Roseman, Drew Weiss and Ross Kaplan of Newmark represented the landlord in the deal, while Jon Kamali of J3K Real Estate and Brad Cohen of CBRE represented the tenant. Spokespeople for CBRE and Newmark did not immediately return a request for comment.

The 60-story, 2.2-million-square-foot tower at 28 Liberty was 95 percent leased in January, when law firm Carter Ledyard & Milburn took 36,000 square feet there. Court 16 will join a few other retail tenants in the newly renovated property, including Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a food hall and Union Square Hospitality Group’s Manahatta restaurant on the 60th floor.

Court 16 joins a number of other new racket sport facilities in the five boroughs. A few blocks away, nonprofit squash club Open Squash recently nailed down 21,000 square feet at 100 Pearl Street. And Padel Haus—membership club for padel, a sport that blends tennis and squash—just opened its doors in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

