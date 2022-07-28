Industrious Opening 13th DC Location at Capitol Riverfront

Industrious, a flexible workplace provider, is continuing its rapid expansion in Washington, D.C.

The company will open Industrious Capitol Riverfront, a new workplace at 853 New Jersey Avenue SE. The new flex space is slated to open in October, and will be the 13th Industrious location in the D.C. area.

The property, known as Illume, was developed by Greystar and is currently owned by Oxford Property Group and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives.

“Professionals are asking for more flexibility in the workplace, and D.C. is a market where we have identified strong demand for a premium flex space offering,” Peri Demestihas, senior director of real estate growth at Industrious, told Commercial Observer. “Building a robust network of workplace locations will enable us to deliver the flexibility that workers are asking for and support them to work from anywhere.”

Industrious Capitol Riverfront will feature 530 total seats and 141 offices across 41,245 square feet, with the ability to accommodate individuals and teams of all sizes.

The building is just south of Interstate 695, midway between the U.S. Capitol and Nationals Park baseball stadium. It is a few blocks north of the Green Line of the D.C. Metro and near Whole Foods and The Wharf.

In April, Industrious partnered with Carr Properties to create three new coworking spaces in the region, totaling 89,000 square feet. The properties include 40,456 square feet at The Hub at 1615 L Street NW, scheduled to open in November; 23,831 square feet, 329 seats and 80 private offices at 1255 Union Street NE, slated for a December opening; and 24,503 square feet at 4500 East-West Highway in Bethesda, Md., scheduled to open in August.

Industrious’ expansion in the area also includes its biggest one at 14 Ridge Square, which spans 41,399 square feet and is set to open in December.

Since it began in 2017, Industrious has entered partnership agreements with landlords rather than signing traditional leases.

“The pandemic significantly impacted how and where we work,” Demestihas said. “As employees shifted from full time in office to hybrid or remote work models, companies have had to rethink their portfolio strategy to meet the needs of the new workforce. Flexibility and choice are high on the priority list for employees, and businesses of all sizes are increasingly leveraging flexible workplace solutions like Industrious to deliver on that flexibility and provide employees with more choice on where they work.”

