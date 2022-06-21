Michael Shvo Taps Norman Foster for Miami Beach Office Project

Hot-shot residential broker-turned-developer Michael Shvo tapped star architect Norman Foster for his Alton Road project in Miami Beach.

Last month, Shvo bought a five-property assemblage between Lincoln Road and 17th Street for $39 million, The Real Deal reported. The properties, at 1290 Lincoln Road, 1656 Alton Road to 1680 Alton Road, as well as a parking lot at 1677 West Avenue, include 1.5 acres of land in total.

New documents filed with the City of Miami Beach show that architectural firm Foster + Partners will design the five-story project. Dubbed The Alton, the development will house Class A offices on the top floors and retail on the ground floor, according to the documents.

To connect the West Avenue lot and the Alton Road properties, the developer is asking the city to grant him control of a public street, a type of easement known as an alley vacation. The city commission will hear the proposal Wednesday.

Shvo has already nabbed a $28.3 million mortgage from Maxim Credit Group, according to property records. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In recent years, Shvo, one of New York’s top residential brokers in the early aughts, turned to development following a legal scrap over his taxes. He bought marquee properties such as Coca-Cola Building in Manhattan, at 711 Fifth Avenue, for $955 million, and the historic Raleigh Hotel, located oceanside in Miami Beach, which he’s redeveloping.

Shvo is the latest developer to propose an office development in Miami Beach as companies rushed into the region over the past two years. Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Property Group and Don Peebles’ Peebles Corporation have proposed separate office projects near Lincoln Road, which Miami Beach residents will vote on this November.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.