Stream to Manage Leasing at Four-Building Reston Office Complex

A joint venture of Tamares Group and Atlantic Realty Companies has hired Stream Realty Partners’ new Northern Virginia office team to lease a four-tower Class A office complex in the heart of Reston, Va.

The new NoVA team came together in September, becoming the 14th office for Dallas-based Stream Realty.

SEE ALSO: Fashion Retailer Mango to Open on Lincoln Road Amid US Expansion

The Stream team will provide leasing services for Plaza America, comprising a total of 985,000 square feet, located at 11700, 11710, 11720, and 11730 Plaza America Drive.

“It offers proximity to the strong talent base in Northern Virginia,” Jeff Roman, co-managing director of Stream’s Northern Virginia office, told Commercial Observer. “Plus, it offers a great value option for growing companies in the Northern Virginia markets that otherwise are being priced out at other nearby mixed-use projects that are charging significantly more in rent and for parking.”

Tamares Group developed the property and delivered the buildings in two phases, with two buildings in 1999 and two delivered in 2002.

There is 158,733 square feet currently available at Plaza America, starting at 1,500 square feet, with options for larger tenant requirements.

The leasing team, which also includes Erik McLaughlin, Malcolm Schweiker, Carter Byrnes and Jaclyn Purzycki, will target technology, consulting, financial and government contractors that are prevalent throughout the Northern Virginia market, Roman said.

The mixed-use park is centrally located within the Reston market, situated between the Reston/Wiehle Metro Station and Reston Town Center, offering easy access and walkability to numerous dining establishments and services at the Plaza America retail center. It’s also less than 15 minutes from Dulles International Airport.

“It also offers abundant free covered parking, significant landscaped open areas, and connectivity to the nearby W&OD trail system,” Roman said. “As well, there are significant signage opportunities for larger tenants with high visibility to over 30 million east- and westbound vehicles along the Dulles Access Road.”

Asking rate is $42.50 to $44 per square foot with free garage parking, according to Roman.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.