Exclusive Children’s Store State of Kid to Open in South Miami

Upscale children’s store State of Kid inked a 2,400-square-foot lease in South Miami, the company announced.

Situated at 5822 Sunset Drive, the location sits adjacent to The Shops At Sunset Place, just east of Coral Gables, a wealthy Miami suburb. The outpost, State of Kid’s largest to date, will house a boutique and two classrooms.

The retailer sells toddler clothing, with dresses costing as much as $80, in addition to offering activities for children. Music, movement, cooking and crafts lessons for children up to the age of 8 start at $35 per session.

“Our classes, combined with our highly curated selection of retail, provides a one-stop solution for families,” Alana Oxfeld, who co-founded the business with Cheryl Gonzalez in 2019, said in a statement.

The South Miami store is expected to open this fall. The asking rent stood at $13 a foot, said Rich Commercial Group’s Alex Rich, who represented landlord Dabby Properties. He declined to divulge the length of the lease.

State of Kid will share the 21,579-square-foot property with a Sushi Maki restaurant and a Häagen-Dazs retail location. Zach Winkler of JLL represented State of Kid.

The Miami-based company has two other stores; one on South Beach’s Lincoln Road and another in the Design District, a luxury shopping mecca, housing Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Dior flagship stores.

The company is in early conversations to open locations outside of Miami-Dade County, said a spokesperson for State of Kid.

