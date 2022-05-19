SomeraRoad has hired Jessica Cass as its new chief operating officer (COO), Commercial Observer can first report.

In her new role at the investment and development firm, Cass will be responsible for SomeraRoad’s investor relations, marketing, communications and human resources verticals.

Based in the firm’s New York headquarters, she reports to SomeraRoad founder and managing principal Ian Ross and managing principal Fergus Campbell.

Cass’ first day was May 16.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jessica to the SomeraRoad team,” Ross told CO. “She perfectly complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe her acumen for scaling and growing institutional businesses make her the perfect fit, not only to lead the firm’s operational framework, but to join the SomeraRoad executive team.”

Cass joins from Jones Road Capital Management — an alternative asset-management firm with a focus on identifying opportunities in both debt and equity — where she most recently served as director of investor relations. There, she oversaw capital formation and client service, and played a key role in shaping the firm’s operational framework.

Previously, she held roles at Gruss Capital Management, Gerson Lehrman Group and Bloomberg.

Cass joins SomeraRoad at a time of significant expansion and growth at the company. While some investors sat on the sidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm instead got to work, pursuing unique market opportunities that arose, launching new verticals and hiring top talent.

In April 2020, it hired Amit Patel from Bayview Asset Management as its head of CMBS trading; in June 2020 Andrew Donchez came onboard from Mill Creek Residential Trust as head of development; and in May 2021, the firm hired Brian Mansouri from AR Global Investments to lead its net-lease investment vehicle.

The forward momentum now continues with the hiring of Cass.

“Jessica is the ideal hire to play a pivotal role in our continued growth, and we are excited to see what she is capable of in her new seat,” Ross added.

