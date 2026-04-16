Russell Ginise and Kyle Winning, who both held senior leadership roles at Walker & Dunlop Affordable Preservation, have been tapped to lead LaSalle Investment Management’s affordable housing efforts.

The two new hires joined LaSalle, the investment arm of JLL, on April 1. They report to Richard Kleinman, chief investment officer for the Americas at LaSalle.

“We are very excited to welcome Russ and Kyle to our team in this new capacity,” Kleinman said in a statement. “Their experience across affordable and multifamily housing further strengthens our Americas investment platform and reinforces our focus on generating long-term value for clients in an increasingly important market segment.”

Ginise now serves as LaSalle’s executive managing director of portfolio management, according to the group.

In his previous role as president of Walker & Dunlop Affordable Preservation, Ginise led the firm’s initiatives in affordable housing preservation, workforce housing and qualified opportunity zone investment. Ginise has held various leadership roles at public and private firms involved in more than 100,000 apartment units across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, according to LaSalle.

Meanwhile, Winning is LaSalle’s new senior managing director of portfolio management. He worked alongside Ginise at Walker & Dunlop Affordable Preservation as chief investment officer.

Before his time at Walker & Dunlop, Winning was a partner and managing director of residential properties at Steadfast Companies. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for or held ownership interest in over 50,000 multifamily units nationwide, according to LaSalle, and roughly half have been affordable housing.

The addition of Ginise and Winning follows another major hire by LaSalle in March, when it announced that Peter Sibilia, formerly of Rithm Capital, was chosen as LaSalle’s new head of U.S. transactions.

Walker & Dunlop did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.