Who says you can’t go home again?

Well, whoever said it, Allison Buck, the new managing director for JLL’s New York tri-state nonprofit, education and government practice, isn’t listening, because she has returned to the real estate brokerage after her exit in 2021.

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Buck spent the last five years and four months at Savills, where she held the titles of assistant director from 2021 to 2024 and managing director from 2024 to 2026, working in transactional advisory and tenant representation positions. Now, Buck is returning to JLL to work alongside David Carlos, head of the firm’s New York tri-state nonprofit, education and government practice.

In her new role with JLL, Buck will help lead and grow the practice alongside Carlos.

“JLL’s deep sector expertise and client-first approach align with my passion for serving mission-driven organizations, and I’m thrilled to return,” Buck said in a statement. “While I’m joining the nonprofit, education and government practice, I will continue to serve a variety of clients across multiple industries, applying my experience to help our clients optimize their real estate strategies and advance their missions.”

Also joining Buck at JLL is another former Savills associate, Ella Berckmans, who is joining as a senior associate tasked with supporting business development and client servicing initiatives within JLL’s New York tri-state nonprofit, education and government practice.

Berckmans started with Savills in 2023, where she worked alongside Buck as a broker. Both Berckmans and Buck started at JLL on Monday, according to the firm.

“Allison’s return to JLL and Ella’s addition to the team will meaningfully strengthen our ability to serve nonprofits, educational institutions and government partners across the region,” Carlos said in a statement. “Allison brings a rare combination of transaction experience and tenant-focused strategy that will deepen our advisory capabilities. Ella’s background in client service and business development will expand our capacity to grow the practice and deliver best-in-class outcomes for our clients.”

News of the hires comes during a busy period of leadership changes for JLL. Last month, JLL promoted Patrick Murphy from vice chairman to head of New York brokerage, in which he will lead corporate brokerage and consulting services for the firm. That came after Michael Colacino resigned from JLL as CEO of its Americas leasing advisory business in early February, after only a few weeks in the position, Commercial Observer first reported.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.