Second Sight Systems to Open Second HQ in Glen Burnie

Second Sight Systems, a St. Louis-headquartered data and communications company, is opening a co-headquarters near BWI Airport in Glen Burnie, Md.

The company signed a 15,000-square-foot lease at International Trade Center, a 93-acre business campus owned by St. John Properties.

“Second Sight Systems recently won a multiyear contract from Itron through Baltimore Gas and Electric and was in need of new space, which will serve as its co-headquarters and operations center,” Sean Doordan, executive vice president of leasing and acquisitions for St. John Properties, told Commercial Observer. “International Trade Center’s close proximity to BWI Airport will facilitate travel for visiting corporate executives and out-of-town visitors.”

Located at 508 McCormick Drive, the single-story industrial building features 36,000 square feet of flex space, 18-foot ceiling heights, rear loading docks and a surface lot that provides free parking. The property will be utilized as Second Sight’s operations center in the greater Maryland area, as well as house administrative support staff and the actual equipment that it intends to install.

The property is less than two miles from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, three miles from the Baltimore Beltway and 15 miles from the Capital Beltway. The access to that road network was an important part of Second Sight System’s decision to locate at the business park.

“Companies continue to choose International Trade Center to satisfy their relocation and expansion needs based on its unparalleled proximity to a major international airport, major highways and range of amenities to support employees,” Doordan said.

Lacey Johansson of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the deal, while David Fritz of NAI KLNB represented the client in the transaction.

Requests for comment from Second Sight were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.