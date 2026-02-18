Finance

Twain Capital, InterVest Team to Scale Bridge Lending Platform

By February 18, 2026 8:00 am
reprints
Twain Capital Partners Managing Director Andy Meyer (left) and InterVest Capital Partners Managing Director Robert Rothschild.
Twain Capital Partners Managing Partner Andy Meyer (left) and InterVest Capital Partners Managing Director Robert Rothschild. PHOTOS: Courtesy Twain Capital; Courtesy Intervest Capital; Adobe Stock

InterVest Capital Partners has the spirit of St. Louis for a lender on an upward trajectory. 

Six weeks after Twain Capital Partners launched a Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) finance business, the St. Louis-based firm is partnering with InverVest to further expand its bridge lending platform, Commercial Observer can first report. 

SEE ALSO: Stephen Ross Lands $157M to Build Yet Another Luxe Condo in West Palm

Twain closed a joint venture partnership with InterVest, a Manhattan-based alternative investment manager, in early February. The JV is geared toward executing pre-development bridge loans across the U.S. 

Andy Meyer, managing partner of Twain, said Intervest was an ideal match to expand Twain’s lending volume with more institutional-type deals complementing the smaller loans it executes, mainly on behalf of family offices. 

“Closing this JV facility allows us to scale our originations significantly, and it’s effectively achieving a three-year goal in 12 months,” said Meyer, who joined Twain in July 2025 after a six-year run with C-PACE lender Petros PACE Finance

Meyer said he began discussions last August with Rob Rothschild, managing director at InterVest, about forming a JV for its bridge lending business. He started working with Rothschild in 2021 when he was leading C-PACE loans at Petros. 

InverVest teamed up with Twain on the heels of closing its third credit fund with a $1 billion hard cap last September. The Twain-InterVest partnership has already funded $50 million of bridge debt, according to Meyer. 

Rothschild said in a statement that Twain’s “experience, discipline and execution capabilities make them an excellent partner to pursue pre-development loans with.” 

An honoree on CO’s Power Finance list last year, InterVest originated more than $2.5 billion for the 12-month period ending March 1, 2025. 

Meyer said the partnership will target pre-development bridge loans in the $5 million to $25 million range across a variety of core asset classes and geographic territories. The expanded bridge debt platform with InterVest coupled with Twain’s newly launched C-PACE lending business focusing on larger loans in the $25 million to $250 million range positions the firm for a big 2026 and beyond.

“We’re hiring people and we’re bringing on new investors,” Meyer said. “We are very much in growth mode.” 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Andy Meyer, Robert Rothschild, InterVest Capital Partners, Twain Capital Partnes
A rendering of Shorecrest at 1865 North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach, Fla. and Related Ross's Stephen Ross.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Stephen Ross Lands $157M to Build Yet Another Luxe Condo in West Palm

By Julia Echikson
OceanFirst Bank's George Destafney and a rendering of the planned Sylvan Woods Yorktown in Yorktown, N.Y.
Residential · Finance
New York

OceanFirst Bank Lends $51M for 55-Plus Community in Westchester County

By Andrew Coen
Cushman & Wakefield’s John Alascio (top), TJ Sullivan (center, and Mitch Rothstein, and the inside of a warehouse.
Industrial · Finance
New York

Sound Point Capital Provides $28M Acquisition Loan for New York Industrial Portfolio

By Brian Pascus