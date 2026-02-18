InterVest Capital Partners has the spirit of St. Louis for a lender on an upward trajectory.

Six weeks after Twain Capital Partners launched a Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) finance business, the St. Louis-based firm is partnering with InverVest to further expand its bridge lending platform, Commercial Observer can first report.

Twain closed a joint venture partnership with InterVest, a Manhattan-based alternative investment manager, in early February. The JV is geared toward executing pre-development bridge loans across the U.S.

Andy Meyer, managing partner of Twain, said Intervest was an ideal match to expand Twain’s lending volume with more institutional-type deals complementing the smaller loans it executes, mainly on behalf of family offices.

“Closing this JV facility allows us to scale our originations significantly, and it’s effectively achieving a three-year goal in 12 months,” said Meyer, who joined Twain in July 2025 after a six-year run with C-PACE lender Petros PACE Finance.

Meyer said he began discussions last August with Rob Rothschild, managing director at InterVest, about forming a JV for its bridge lending business. He started working with Rothschild in 2021 when he was leading C-PACE loans at Petros.

InverVest teamed up with Twain on the heels of closing its third credit fund with a $1 billion hard cap last September. The Twain-InterVest partnership has already funded $50 million of bridge debt, according to Meyer.

Rothschild said in a statement that Twain’s “experience, discipline and execution capabilities make them an excellent partner to pursue pre-development loans with.”

An honoree on CO’s Power Finance list last year, InterVest originated more than $2.5 billion for the 12-month period ending March 1, 2025.

Meyer said the partnership will target pre-development bridge loans in the $5 million to $25 million range across a variety of core asset classes and geographic territories. The expanded bridge debt platform with InterVest coupled with Twain’s newly launched C-PACE lending business focusing on larger loans in the $25 million to $250 million range positions the firm for a big 2026 and beyond.

“We’re hiring people and we’re bringing on new investors,” Meyer said. “We are very much in growth mode.”

