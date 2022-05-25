Dependable Equities unveiled plans for a two-tower complex in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The luxury development, Ombelle, will feature 1,100 rental units with 27,837 square feet for indoor amenities such as a gym and work lounges, 75,000 square feet for an outdoor amenity deck, and 11,217 square feet of ground-floor retail.

The project, designed by ODA Architecture, will span 1.5 million square feet in total, with each tower rising 43 stories.

“We are looking to establish a high-end, condo-like experience for renters,” Isaac Schlesinger, head of Dependable Equities, said in a statement.

The Brooklyn-based developer filed for approval last Friday and plans to break ground this year. It declined to comment on whether it had secured financing to fund construction.

The firm paid $27 million late last year for the 1.9-acre site, located at 300 NE 3rd Avenue at the corner of Northeast 3rd Street, just blocks from the city’s Brightline train station.

The Dependable Equities project is yet another luxury rental development planned in Fort Lauderdale as white-collar workers flock to South Florida. Aimco and Kushner Companies have proposed a 48-story structure, which could become the city’s tallest. Last month, the Related Group nabbed $99 million to build a 36-story building.

