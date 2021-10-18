Italian fashion brand Calzedonia will open its third Manhattan outpost in the Flatiron District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Calzedonia signed a 10-year lease for 5,500 square feet — 2,500 square feet on the ground floor and 3,000 square feet in the basement — at 97 Fifth Avenue, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $300 per square foot.

The retailer — which sells socks, tights, leggings and beachwear — was founded in 1986 in Verona, Italy, and expanded into New York City with its first store at 601 Fifth Avenue in Midtown in 2017, as CO previously reported. The next year, it inked a deal to open a 6,300-square-foot outpost at 521 Broadway in SoHo.

Calzedonia will take over the storefront from shoe store Aldo and plans to open by the end of the year, the source said.

Ike Bibi, Carolina Aziz and David Green of KSR represented the landlord, ATA Enterprises, in the deal, while Robin Zendell of her eponymous firm and colleague Helen Bichsel handled it for Calzedonia. Zendell and Bichsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Flatiron, in general, is probably the most domestic shopping area for New Yorkers; it’s not solely dependent on tourism,” Bibi told CO. “[The building is in] probably the most special corner in Flatiron.”

Other retail tenants in the loft building at 97 Fifth Avenue include personal trainer NYC Adventure Bootcamp and repair shop Computer Sam.

