PDT Partners Takes 110K SF at Deutsche Bank Center

By April 4, 2022 2:36 pm
reprints
Deutsche Bank Center
Deutsche Bank Center. Photo: Karen Sterling for Related Companies

PDT Partners has signed a lease for 110,000 square feet in the Deutsche Bank Center at ​​10 Columbus Circle, the New York Post reported.

Not only is this a relocation for the hedge fund, but it is also an expansion as PDT Partners moves away from the 50,000 square feet it leased from Invesco Real Estate at 1745 Broadway, the Post reported. Asking rent was around $130 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Google Signs 53K-SF Lease in Silicon Beach

The German bank took over as anchor tenant of 10 Columbus Circle, formerly known as Time Warner Center, after leasing 1.1 million square feet in 2018. The building received a new name in May 2021 after Time Warner sold its section of the building back to Related Companies and relocated to Hudson Yards.

The new lease with PDT Partners mops up whatever remained vacant after Time Warner left and was not taken over by Deutsche Bank, according to the Post.

CBRE’s Ben Friedland and Silvio Petriello represented the hedge fund while Peter Riguardi, Frank Doyle, Clark Finney and Ben Bass of JLL handled it for Related. Representatives for Related, CBRE and JLL declined to comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , ,
1155 Avenue of the Americas.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Global Relay Inks 77K SF At Durst’s 1155 Avenue of the Americas

By Celia Young
The Bluffs at Playa Vista is located at 12181 Bluff Creek Drive.
Leases  ·  Office
Los Angeles

Google Signs 53K-SF Lease in Silicon Beach

By Greg Cornfield
1400 Broadway
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Signature Bank Expands to 313K SF at 1400 Broadway

By Rebecca Baird-Remba