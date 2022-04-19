Child Care Center Manhattan Schoolhouse Takes 12K SF on UES

More parents and their young children might be hanging out on the Upper East Side come fall.

Day care and preschool Manhattan Schoolhouse inked a deal for 11,800 square feet at 1538 Second Avenue, the Beckford Tower condominium building managed by Icon Realty Management.

The deal for the center’s fifth location, between East 81st and East 80th streets, puts the day care on the ground and basement levels of the 30-story residential building, according to a representative for Manhattan Schoolhouse. The school did not immediately respond to questions on the terms of the lease.

Manhattan Schoolhouse’s newest location will be located just a few blocks away from its three other outposts in the neighborhood at 1624 First Avenue, 1616 First Avenue and 1456 First Avenue. The company has another center in Chelsea at 507 West 28th Street, according to its website.

This isn’t the first time the child care organization has grown up — and out — of its existing accommodations. The schoolhouse opened its 1616 First Avenue outpost in 2016 after expanding past the 3,100 square feet it had at 1624 First Avenue, Commercial Observer previously reported.

The center’s new location will open in time for the fall 2022 school year and offer day care, both 3-K and pre-K preschool programs and summer camp to children between the ages of 3 months and 6 years old, according to Manhattan Schoolhouse.

