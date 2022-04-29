CBRE has added former Savills executives Scott Hoffman and Tyler Bensten to the firm’s advisory and transaction services for occupier business, based in Washington, D.C.

As part of the team, the pair will focus on advising occupier clients throughout the D.C. metropolitan area and across the globe. At Savills, the two worked together on office deals in the D.C. region.

Hoffman, who has completed 18 million square feet of real estate transactions, totaling over $1 billion during his 26-year career, will serve as an executive vice president.

“Tenants are requiring more resources from their real estate brokers to form their real estate strategies, and ideally would like these resources to come from one company in a cohesive manner,” Hoffman told Commercial Observer. “Not only was CBRE’s robust platform a draw, but the firm’s forward-thinking mentality and adaptability to accommodate future trends really made us feel like CBRE was the place for us to maximize value for our clients.”

A 13-year veteran in real estate, Bensten will serve as a senior vice president for CBRE. Over his career, he’s completed more than $500 million in volume representing over 3 million square feet of transactions.

While with Savills, the duo handled Williams & Connolly’s 300,000-square-foot relocation to Phase 2 of the new Wharf waterfront development in Southwest D.C., as well as EAB Global’s 202,000-square-foot lease disposition at 655 New York Avenue, combined with its 150,000-square-foot long-term lease at 2445 M Street.

“Tyler and I plan to immediately make use of CBRE’s sophisticated and robust platform, so our clients see a tangible value in the resources we can provide,” Hoffman said. “Not only have we spent the past 26 years representing tenants’ best interests, but we have also done a lot of listening over the last two to three years. It’s increasingly important to understand our clients’ and prospects’ business lines and utilize the institutional knowledge to develop well researched, fact-based solutions for each.”

