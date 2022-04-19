Aon, a global professional services company, is moving down the road in Miami’s Brickell.

The firm signed an 18,634-square-foot office lease on the top floor of 701 Brickell Avenue, according to CBRE, which represented the tenant. It’s now based at 1001 Brickell Bay Drive, just off of Brickell Avenue.

It was not immediately clear whether AON would be expanding its office footprint or not.

For its new office, slated to open in the first quarter of next year, Aon plans to build a new HVAC system to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and enhance the conference rooms for digital use.

“Moving to this new space will provide enhanced flexibility and digital capabilities for both our colleagues and clients,” Brian Bark, head of Aon’s Miami office, said in a statement.

The London-based company has clients in 120 countries, counseling companies on risk management and which insurance programs to buy.

Constructed in 1986, the 32-story office building is adjacent to 7th Avenue, spanning over a million square feet, according to property records. Other tenants include high-profile financial firms Apollo Global Management and Point72 Asset Management, both of which signed last year.

CBRE brokers Scott Goldstein, Keith Edelman and John Nugent did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and nor did Cushman & Wakefield’s Brian Gale, who heads the leasing on behalf of the landlord, Nuveen‘s parent company, TIAA. Gale’s C&W partners are Ryan Holtzman and Andrew Trench.

