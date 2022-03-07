UN Women Renews for 85K SF at Daily News Building

By March 7, 2022 4:53 pm
reprints
220 East 42nd Street. Image: CoStar Group

A United Nations organization that serves women in developing countries is staying put in a large office at 220 East 42nd Street, otherwise known as the Daily News Building, according to landlord SL Green Realty Corp.

UN Women, which advocates for the rights of women and LGBTQ people across the world, signed a 10-year renewal lease for 85,522 square feet on the 17th through 20th floors in the 1 million-square-foot Art Deco office tower. SL Green did not disclose the asking rent for the space.

SEE ALSO: Pacific Western Bank Takes 12K SF in LA’s Tallest Building

Jodi Pulice and Greg Smith of JRT Realty, along with Chris Helgesen of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant. Tara Stacom, Harry Blair, Barry Zeller, Justin Royce and Anthony LoPresti of C&W handled negotiations for SL Green. The JRT brokers and spokespeople for C&W did not immediately return requests for comment.

“We’re excited to welcome these new tenants to the SL Green portfolio and extend our long-term relationship with UN Women,” said Steven Durels, an executive vice president and director of leasing at SL Green. “Leasing momentum has maintained a healthy pace coming off a robust fourth quarter with tenant demand focused on buildings that have been upgraded, amenitized and are located near mass transit.”

SL Green tried, and failed, to sell the Daily News Building to the Chetrit family during the pandemic, and then it successfully sold off a 49 percent stake in the landmarked property to a Korean real estate fund in July 2021. 

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

, , , ,
Blue lights and a heart on the Wilshire Grand Center building, center. The 2.1 million-square-foot Wilshire Grand Center is located at 900 Wilshire Boulevard at the intersection of Figueroa Street.
Leases  ·  Office
Los Angeles

Pacific Western Bank Takes 12K SF in LA’s Tallest Building

By Greg Cornfield
The large tan building at 15 Park Row.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Todd English-Backed 20K-SF Eatery Venture Headed to 15 Park Row

By Celia Young
CBRE’s most recent report also explains an increasing developer interest in L.A.’s life sciences sector, with an influx of venture capital and continued NIH funding.
Leases  ·  Industrial
New York City

NYC Life Sciences Space Sees Record Demand in 2021: CBRE

By Mark Hallum