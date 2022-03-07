UN Women Renews for 85K SF at Daily News Building

A United Nations organization that serves women in developing countries is staying put in a large office at 220 East 42nd Street, otherwise known as the Daily News Building, according to landlord SL Green Realty Corp.

UN Women, which advocates for the rights of women and LGBTQ people across the world, signed a 10-year renewal lease for 85,522 square feet on the 17th through 20th floors in the 1 million-square-foot Art Deco office tower. SL Green did not disclose the asking rent for the space.

Jodi Pulice and Greg Smith of JRT Realty, along with Chris Helgesen of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant. Tara Stacom, Harry Blair, Barry Zeller, Justin Royce and Anthony LoPresti of C&W handled negotiations for SL Green. The JRT brokers and spokespeople for C&W did not immediately return requests for comment.

“We’re excited to welcome these new tenants to the SL Green portfolio and extend our long-term relationship with UN Women,” said Steven Durels, an executive vice president and director of leasing at SL Green. “Leasing momentum has maintained a healthy pace coming off a robust fourth quarter with tenant demand focused on buildings that have been upgraded, amenitized and are located near mass transit.”

SL Green tried, and failed, to sell the Daily News Building to the Chetrit family during the pandemic, and then it successfully sold off a 49 percent stake in the landmarked property to a Korean real estate fund in July 2021.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.