Trinity Boxing Club Plans FiDi Outpost at 20 Vesey Street

Trinity Boxing Club plans to go the distance with a new lease in the Financial District.

The club, owned by trainer and entertainer Martin Snow, inked a deal to open a 4,500-square-foot flagship at 20 Vesey Street, which formerly housed the temporary location of The National September 11 Memorial Museum, according to landlord broker Retail by MONA. The asking rent was $150 per square foot, per Retail by MONA, which wouldn’t disclose the length of the lease.

Trinity Boxing Club was represented by Josh Berger of Norman Bobrow & Company while Retail by MONA’s Brandon Singer, Michael Cody and Kim Levandovsky brokered the deal for ownership, Castega Realty Associates, according to Department of Buildings records.

“As a native New Yorker, Snow believes in the power and draw of Downtown Manhattan and was attracted to this iconic neighborhood for its strong reputation as a global destination,” Berger said in a statement. “His wildly popular concept is sure to bring renewed energy to this block.”

Snow’s celebrity profile gained steam in the late 2000s as “The Real Housewives of New York” star Leah McSweeney began work with the trainer in Tribeca. With this location, expected to be larger than its other outpost at 116 Duane Street, the club will have 3,000 square feet of ground-floor space and 1,500 square feet on the lower level when it opens later in 2022.

“The location in the heart of this bustling submarket sees incredible foot traffic and gives the Trinity Boxing Club brand amazing visibility. It’s a perfect one-two punch,” Singer said in a statement.

