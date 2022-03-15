The Little Gym Signs Lease at Falls Church Shopping Center

The Little Gym, a physical development center for children, has inked a 5,637-square-foot lease at Birch & Broad in Falls Church, Va.

In December 2021, owner Federal Realty conducted an extensive renovation and repositioning of the 144,000-square-foot shopping center, formerly called Falls Plaza. Improvements included a facade renovation, new signage, plus enhanced landscaping, lighting and outdoor amenity areas.

The shopping center was rebranded Birch & Broad in a nod to the intersection of Birch Street and Broad Street that bisects the western and eastern halves of the property.

“The transformation included new amenities and an upscale urban vibe that answers a burgeoning suburban demand for dynamic destinations that offer convenience for customers doing daily errands while also presenting luxurious indulgences in the form of casual dining options, specialty fitness, creative retail, and today’s most sought-after amenity, charming outdoor areas for socializing,” Deirdre Johnson, senior vice president of asset management for Federal, told Commercial Observer.

Located at 1200 West Broad Street on 10 acres, the property was originally built in the early 1960s. Federal acquired it in 1967, and five years later, purchased the property on the east side of Birch Street, which is currently anchored by Staples and Road Runner Sports. Together, they form Birch & Broad.

Positioned within one of the fastest-growing jurisdictions in Northern Virginia, Birch & Broad is easily accessible to major highways and public transportation, Johnson said.

With the lease, the property has reached full occupancy. Current tenants include Giant Food and Starbucks and future tenants include Crumbl Cookies, Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen and Aqua-Tots Swim School — all set to open this year.

Kirk Cheney with KLNB represented the tenant in the deal, while Emily Gagliardi, who is no longer with Federal, represented ownership in-house.

Requests for comment from The Little Gym and the brokers were not immediately returned.

