The iconic furniture store Design Within Reach will be relocating its longtime SoHo outpost later this summer from 110 Greene Street to a store half the size just up the block at 150 Greene Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Design Within Reach signed a long-term deal for its new 150 Greene location, which has 3,600 square feet on the ground floor and 2,500 square feet for sales in the lower level, according to landlord broker Sinvin Real Estate. The space is a portion of the former Moss, a design store that owners Murray Moss and Franklin Getchell operated there from 1994 to 2012.

SEE ALSO: Marketing Firm Bliss Group Relocating to Helmsley Building

Michael O’Neill, Jason Greenstone, Taylor Reynolds and Justin Royce from Cushman & Wakefield represented Design Within Reach in the transaction. Christopher Owles and Sarah Shannon of Sinvin handled it for the building owner, a co-op. Asking rent was $900,000 per year.

A representative for C&W did not respond to a request for comment.

“We’re thrilled that after a 15-year run in its existing location [Design Within Reach] will be relocating up the street to 150 Greene,” Owles said. “The building has a strong architectural presence and offers an ideal setting for [Design Within Reach] to present its collection of world-renowned furniture.”

Another portion of the former Moss emporium, at 146 Greene Street, was occupied by Italian furniture giant Morso until December 2021, when it moved to 105 Madison Avenue.

In April 2021, British jeweler Vashi signed a 15-year deal with 110 Greene’s owner, SL Green Realty Corp., to take over Design Within Reach’s current 11,777-square-foot space and open its first U.S. location. Joseph Hudson of CBRE represented the jeweler while SL Green was repped in-house.