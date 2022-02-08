Versace to Replace Givenchy on Madison Avenue

Italian luxury designer Versace signed a lease to replace French luxury designer Givenchy at its Madison Avenue flagship.

Rent for the seven-year lease with Wharton Properties at 747 Madison Avenue will begin at $1.6 million per year and increase roughly 3 percent annually thereafter, according to documents filed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The deal also includes three months of free rent at the outset.

SEE ALSO: Clearway Pain Solutions to Become First Tenant at New Medical Development in Largo

The rent is a significant decrease from Givenchy’s approximately $5 million bill, per the documents.

In fact, Givenchy parent LVMH had paid $24.5 million to leave its lease early, Commercial Observer reported in October 2021. Wharton had reached an agreement that allowed Givenchy to leave as early as March 2022 with 60 days’ notice, instead of finishing its lease in 2029, as originally agreed. In keeping with that agreement, Givenchy informed Wharton that it would leave by March 8, 2022.

The space, located at the corner of East 65th Street, includes 2,800 square feet on the ground floor, a 1,000-square-foot mezzanine and a 1,500-square-foot basement.

Both Givenchy and Alexander McQueen, located at the same address, have been the target of heists in recent months, ABC7 reported.

Versace already has a flagship on Manhattan’s other high street, occupying a boutique at Crown Acquisitions 647 Fifth Avenue, between West 51st and West 52nd streets.

The deal requires the approval of the building’s co-op board.

Wharton Properties, LVMH and Versace could not immediately be reached for comment. It wasn’t immediately clear who brokered the deal.

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com.