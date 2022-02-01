Miami’s Museum of Graffiti Expands in Wynwood

The Museum of Graffiti is moving across the street in Wynwood.

The art venue inked a five-year lease at 276 NW 26 Street, next door to the “Wynwood Walls,” the mural exhibition that helped put the Miami neighborhood on the map.

When The Museum of Graffiti opened in late 2019, it was the first of its kind, celebrating an art form long considered a sign of vandalism. Over its two-year tenure, the center has showcased pieces from world-renowned artists such as Kaws and Keith Haring.

The new 5,000-square-foot location will open to the public on Feb. 20, a spokesperson for the museum told Commercial Observer.

The space marks an expansion for the establishment, meant to support its growing educational and outreach initiatives as well as community events.

“With the number of visitors we welcome, it’s time for us to move to a bigger and better location and make sure more people can access our offering,” museum co-Founder Allison Freidin said in a statement.

A portion of the space will be dedicated to exhibitions that will change on a quarterly basis and another section will feature a private gallery, available by appointment only.

The museum’s previous outpost, only 450 feet away at 299 NW 25th Street, spanned 3,080 square feet. The space will be vacated this week.

Lerner Family Properties is the landlord of both the old and new locations. A representative for the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

