Buck Design Buys Downtown LA Office for West Coast Operations

A global creative production company Buck Design has acquired 79,249 square feet of recently renovated office space in Downtown Los Angeles.

Buck Design paid $26.5 million and plans to utilize the space for its West Coast operations. The seller, Brickstar Capital, purchased the building from Union Bank for $15 million in December 2016, property records show, and transformed it into a creative campus in 2020.

The building at 120 South San Pedro Street was first built in 1985 in the Little Tokyo neighborhood. Lee & Associates announced the deal and represented the buyer.

“This move signals a shift from what we’ve seen in large, unoccupied office real estate, and as a team, we were excited to represent this sale, signaling the demand for larger creative office space,” said Lee & Associates’ Evan Jurgensen. “Buck is one of the largest companies to take office space in Downtown Los Angeles since the start of the pandemic.”

Office investment in L.A. hit $8.6 billion last year, 28 percent higher than 2020. But that mark still trails the $14.4 billion in investment sales in 2017.

Jurgensen, along Lee & Associates’ Jack Cline and Doug Cline represented Buck Design. CBRE’s Taylor Watson, Brad Chelf, Phillip Sample, Chris Caras, Michael Shustak and Ryan Phillips represented the seller.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.