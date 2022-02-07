JLL Relocating Northern Virginia Office to Tysons

JLL will relocate its Northern Virginia office to Tysons, Va., inking a 26,500-square-foot space at a 320,000-square-foot office tower.

The firm will move from its 23,756-square-foot home at 1850 Towers Crescent Plaza in Vienna to 1800 Tysons Boulevard sometime during the first quarter of this year after nearly a decade in its current space. The rent was not disclosed, but Commercial Café lists the average asking rent at the Tysons Boulevard property to be $48 a square foot.

“The building is in a great location, providing easy access to Metro, plentiful food options for our employees and more,” Chris Molivadas, JLL’s mid-Atlantic market director, told Commercial Observer. “We were also attracted to the planned amenity space on the first floor which will include new fitness facilities and conference space.”

Additionally, JLL planned to repurpose the existing layout and features of the space to effectively meet its needs, Molivadas said. In making the move, JLL will double the number of meeting rooms and add huddle rooms and open areas for intentional connection points.

“Our lease was up in our current space and we were eager to move forward and create an office space that suits the needs of our team and clients of today,” Molivadas said. “Collaboration is key amongst our team and our new office reflects that. Our floor plate allows for an ideal mix of dedicated, heads-down space and shared, collaboration areas with ample technology.”

The 12-story building, owned by Lerner Enterprises, was developed in 2005 and designed by architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox of New York.

The property is located just one block from the Tysons Corner Metro station and connected by a climate-controlled walkway to the rest of the Tysons II master plan, which consists of Tysons Galleria, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Lerner’s other trophy office towers.

JLL enlisted Form Architects to design the new Northern Virginia office and it includes elements such as a working fireplace with a couch in front of it, and a technology room.

JLL’s Brian Tucker, Yorke Allen and Lee Brinkman represented the landlord in the lease, while the firm’s Michael Blyumin and Steve Burman represented JLL.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.