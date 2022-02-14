Health Care Provider AccentCare Inks First DC Lease in Ward 7

AccentCare, a post-acute health care provider, is adding an office in Washington, D.C.

The company, which has more than 260 locations across the U.S., has signed a 3,928-square-foot lease at Benning Market, a newly delivered, 13,200-square-foot building. This marks AccentCare’s first D.C.-based location.

“The appeal of the location is this building is in Ward 7, where we will be providing hospice services to the often-underserved community in this Ward, thereby increasing health equity and addressing a notable service gap,” Josiah Lisman, AccentCare’s vice president of design and real estate, told Commercial Observer. “We see this as an investment in the community.”

Divaris Real Estate represented the owner, Neighborhood Development Company, in the lease.

Located at 3451 Benning Road NE, the property is situated across from the planned extension of the DC Streetcar system.

“The building is located at the highly visible intersection of Benning Road NE and I-295, and is a 15-minute walk from the Minnesota Ave Metrorail Station,” Joe Farina, principal of Divaris Real Estate, told CO. “The Benning Road projects offer neighborhood and transit-oriented space ideal for both retail and office tenants.”

Benning Market is home to Market 7, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses selling food and other lifestyle products. Also planned are a community food hall and a small grocery store.

The development was created in direct response to the food desert in the area, the developers states on its website, with its goals to provide healthy food options and entrepreneurial opportunities to the community and residents of Ward 7.

“We see our services, and the services of the retail market on the first floor, as a commitment to the community,” Lisman said. “We are currently building out our leased space on the second floor, and it should be completed in a couple of months.”

Benning Market is also considered geographically to be in a Great Streets Corridor, a D.C. initiative that aims to drive foot traffic to Ward 7 by providing grant opportunities for small businesses.

Joining Farina on the deal in representing the owner was Divaris Real Estate’s Rob Gray, while Ira Perlman of Ira Perlman and Associates, represented the tenant.

Requests for comment from the owner were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.