AerCap Leases 20K SF Near Top of 830 Brickell in Miami

AerCap, an aviation leasing company, signed a 20,000-square-foot lease at 830 Brickell in Miami’s financial center, joining Microsoft, Thoma Bravo and CI Financial in the 55-story office tower.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, AerCap will expand to South Florida in the cClass A building, developed by OKO Group and Cain International, which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

“Attracting a global company like AerCap is precisely what we envisioned when we decided to develop this best-in-class office tower in the Brickell Financial District,” Vlad Doronin, CEO of OKO Group, and Jonathan Goldstein, CEO of Cain International, said in a joint statement.

Asking rents at 830 Brickell start at $100 per square foot.

“Miami offers a business-friendly environment, easy accessibility to our customers in both North and South America, as well as the amenities that attract the best talent,” Bashir Hajjar, a senior vice president at AerCap, said in a statement.

AerCap will occupy the entire 50th floor, joining CI Financial, which recently signed for 40,000 square feet on the 48th and 49th floors, as reported by Commercial Observer.

CI Financial, the Canadian asset management firm, made the decision to expand within the building at a rapid rate, having signed a lease for only one floor in September 2021. That same month, Microsoft announced it would be leasing approximately 50,000 square feet.

The landlords were represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s Brian Gale, Ryan Holtzman and Andrew Trench. AerCap was represented by Scott Goldstein and Keith Edelman at CBRE.

“830 Brickell is in a league of its own — the first trophy office tower to be developed in Miami’s urban core in more than a decade,” Holtzman said in a statement.

The building 830 Brickell was designed by architecture firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, with interiors by Italian architecture and design company Iosa Ghini Associati.

Property amenities include rooftop bar and restaurant, health and wellness center, conference facility, outdoor terrace, cafés and street-level retail. Workers in the tower also get access to views of Biscayne Bay and the rest of Miami.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.