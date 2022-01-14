JPMorgan Chase Names Julie Thick Market Manager of REB Central Region

J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new real estate banking central region market manager, Commercial Observer can first report. Julie Thick is replacing Michelle Herrick, the bank’s newly appointed head of real estate banking.

“The Central region is an important market for our business,” said Herrick in a statement. “As a respected leader in the Chicago and broader institutional real estate community who is known as a trusted adviser to clients, I’m thrilled to see Julie assume this role.”

“I have never been more excited for what lies ahead,” Thick told CO. “I’ve been in real estate finance for over 25 years and have loved the fact that there is constant evolution. We are always finding new ways to meet our clients’ needs and help them support their business growth.”

Previously, Thick served as director of national subscription lending at J.P. Morgan for over 12 years, a platform that she rebuilt and led in generating record results.

“By focusing on delivering the best product in an efficient way, we achieved over 80 percent growth in the business over the last four years, which is phenomenal,” Thick said. “The important outcome from that statistic is the number of clients that we have helped achieve their goals.”

She will temporarily oversee the subscription lending group but will begin a search to fill her previous position.

Within the new role, Thick will assume responsibility for a team that helps clients with strategies and tools to maximize investment opportunities, manage operating costs, mitigate risk and manage assets for greater efficiency. “During these unprecedented times, we have seen incredible resilience from both our clients and our team,” Thick said. “Having been in the Chicago market for my entire career, living and breathing real estate, I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Chase in 2010, Thick held various leadership roles in real estate financing with RBS Citizens Bank and LaSalle Bank. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Thick serves as a national board member for the Real Estate Lenders Association, a Chicago board member for NAIOP, and acting as the 2022 gala co-chair for the Goldie Initiative, an organization focused on advancing the next generation of female leaders in the real estate industry. She is also a frequent guest lecturer at the Gies School of Business at her alma mater, the University of Illinois.

Emily Fu can be reached at: efu@commercialobserver.com