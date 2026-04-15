New York’s Pied-à-Terre Tax Would Be Economic Self-Sabotage

Every few years, Albany revives an idea that may sound politically attractive but is economically destructive: the pied-à-terre tax.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s latest proposal would impose an additional annual tax on higher-value second homes in New York City, generally targeting non-primary residences owned by affluent part-time residents. It may generate applause in certain political circles, but applause is not economics. If enacted, this would be yet another example of New York taxing the very activity it should be encouraging: ownership, investment, spending and development.

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The economics here are not complicated. When the cost of owning something rises, demand falls. When you tax investment, you get less investment. When you tax housing demand, you get less housing demand. When you tax capital formation, capital migrates elsewhere. In today’s environment, “elsewhere” is not theoretical. It is Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina and other markets aggressively competing for residents, businesses and real estate capital.

Let us begin with the people this tax is designed to punish. Owners of second homes in New York City already pay substantial real estate taxes, common charges and transfer taxes when they acquire property, and sales taxes when they spend money while in the city. Yet many of them occupy their residences only intermittently.

They generally place far less strain on city services than full-time residents. They are not using public schools year-round, they are not generating the same sanitation load, and they are not relying on city infrastructure on a daily basis. In many respects, they are among the highest taxpaying and lowest service-consuming property owners in the city.

And when they are here, they spend aggressively. These owners dine in restaurants, shop along luxury retail corridors, attend Broadway shows, support museums and charities, hire drivers, employ household staff, retain contractors, and host friends and family who also spend money here. Their economic footprint extends well beyond their apartment walls. They support jobs, sales tax collections, and countless small and large businesses that depend on discretionary spending.

Penalizing this cohort is not simply taxing wealth — it is taxing downstream commerce.

Now consider what happens when ownership is penalized. Some prospective buyers will choose not to purchase. Others will lower what they are willing to pay. Others will buy smaller units. Others will stay in hotels rather than own. Others will simply allocate their capital to another city entirely. That matters because marginal buyers often help establish pricing at the upper end of the condominium market. If demand weakens, prices soften. If condominium prices soften, developers will justify paying less for land. If land values decline, fewer owners are willing to sell development sites. If fewer sites trade, fewer projects get built.

That is where the real damage begins. When development slows, New York loses construction jobs, union labor hours, architectural and engineering assignments, legal and accounting work, brokerage commissions, materials purchases, construction financing activity, transfer tax revenue, mortgage recording tax revenue, and, ultimately, future recurring real estate tax revenue from completed buildings.

Policymakers too often focus only on the first-order effect of a new tax while ignoring the second-, third- and fourth-order consequences. Static math says tax Group A and collect X dollars. Real-world math says Group A changes behavior, transactions decline, values soften, projects stall, employment drops and broader tax collections fall.

We have seen repeatedly that transaction velocity matters. Healthy markets need movement. In Manhattan investment sales, long-term annual turnover has historically averaged approximately 2.5 percent. When uncertainty rises and capital retreats, turnover declines sharply. Fewer transactions mean less liquidity, less price discovery, less capital recycling and lower tax revenue tied to activity. Yet, instead of asking how to stimulate transactions and broaden the tax base, policymakers too often ask how to extract more from a shrinking pool of activity. That is precisely backward.

I speak regularly with New York developers who are building across the country. Many tell me that in Sun Belt markets, elected officials ask a simple question: What can we do to help you build more? In New York, the question too often feels like: How much more can we charge you before you leave? That contrast is not rhetorical — it is measurable. Population migration, business relocations and capital flows over the last several years have made that abundantly clear.

New York remains one of the greatest cities in the world — if not the greatest — with unmatched culture, talent, density and global relevance. But greatness does not exempt any city from economic gravity. If you make ownership more expensive, fewer people will own here. If you make development less profitable, fewer buildings will be built. If you make investment less welcome, less investment will come.

The pied-à-terre tax is not housing policy. It is not growth policy. It is not even smart tax policy. It is economic self-sabotage.

New York should be rewarding people who buy here, invest here, build here and spend here. Instead, this proposal tells them to think twice. And many will.

Robert Knakal is founder, chairman and CEO of BK Real Estate Advisors.