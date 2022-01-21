Janno Lieber Confirmed as MTA Chair by State Senate

Janno Lieber, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pick for chair of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, was approved by the state Senate on Thursday after an interim stint in the position following the departure of Pat Foye, who left in June. He was confirmed for the new role by a vote of 56 to 7.

“Bringing back customers is our single, highest priority and that means providing the safest, most reliable, and most affordable service we can,” Lieber said in a statement.

SEE ALSO: Adams Picks DDC Veteran Thomas Foley to Lead Agency

A former associate of Silverstein Properties, where he was president of World Trade Center Properties, Lieber served at the MTA as president of construction and development and was nominated for the permanent role on Jan. 11, and has now received swift approval from members of the legislature. ​​Jamie Torres-Springer took over his old position in the agency.

He has held down the position in a temporary capacity since July.

Having started his career in public service within the Ed Koch mayoral administration, Lieber worked closely with MTA leaders Bob Kiley and David Gunn from City Hall. Lieber left Silverstein Properties in 2017.

Lieber was witness not only to the financial strife the state agency dealt with in the 1980s from City Hall, but has been with the agency for over five years through the 2017 transit crisis as well as the effort to approve the MTA’s $51.5 billion 2020-2024 Capital Program alongside former beloved New York City Transit President Andy Byford.

From the onset of COVID-19, Lieber has been an active part in managing the agency’s biggest projects such as the L Train tunnel project and the effort to redevelop Pennsylvania Station.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.