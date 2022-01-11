Golf Fitter Club Champion Plans Flagship in Daily News Building

The Daily News building on East 42nd Street is getting a new retail tenant.

Golf club fitter and retailer Club Champion has leased 5,399 square feet in a long-term deal for its flagship store in the base of the Art Deco office tower at 220 East 42nd Street, according to Newmark.

The retailer, which specializes in fitting and customizing golf clubs, will occupy 4,372 square feet on the ground floor and 1,027 feet on the lower level of the building between Second and Third avenues in Midtown East. Asking rents for the space range from $150 to $200 per square foot.

The store, which will have 90 feet of frontage on 42nd Street, is scheduled to open in the next few months. The retailer is moving from a nearby temporary storefront at 850 Second Avenue, between East 45th and East 46th streets.

Newmark’s Ariel Schuster and Mitch Heifetz represented the tenant, while Ross Berkowitz and Jason Wecker, also of Newmark, represented the landlord, SL Green Realty Corp.

“This is a great location for Club Champion as it puts the brand right in the heart of the Grand Central shopping district where a lot of their targeted audience is present,” Heifetz said. “Their flagship lease proves that retailers are committing to Midtown and believe in the resilience of the New York City market.”