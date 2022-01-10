Capital Markets Group CLSA Takes 17K SF at 1155 Avenue of the Americas

The capital markets and investment firm CLSA Americas is moving 10 blocks north to 16,563 square feet at The Durst Organization’s 1155 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

CLSA inked a deal to relocate to the entire 17th floor of the 42-story building from its offices on the 15th floor of Paramount Group’s 1301 Avenue of the Americas, according to Durst. Asking rent was $90 per square foot in the 10-year lease.

The deal at 1155 Avenue of the Americas, between West 44th and West 45th streets, closed in the last week of December 2021, according to Durst’s Rocco Romeo, who represented the landlord in-house alongside Tom Bow and Tanya Grimaldo. And CLSA’s ability to occupy a full floor — one Durst was using to market the building — was key.

“Having a full floor was essential to them in terms of privacy, exclusivity,” Romeo told CO. “The floor has very few columns on it so it works well to allow for large open spaces.”

CLSA plans to build out the firm’s new offices in the Midtown property before moving in during the third quarter of 2022, after its lease ends for its current offices, Romeo added.

The 790,000-square-foot 1155 Avenue of the Americas was renovated in 2019, when Durst spent $130 million on installing more windows, a new lobby, fans and elevators, adding to its appeal, said Romeo. The property is home to law firm Perkins Coie, job search company Indeed and residential brokerage firm Keller Williams.

“We are pleased to begin 2022 by welcoming CLSA to 1155 Avenue of the Americas and the Durst commercial portfolio,” Durst President Jonathan Durst said in a statement. “1155’s boutique floor plates, expansive views across Bryant Park, state-of-the-art sustainable features and Sixth Avenue location make it the perfect location for financial service leaders such as CLSA.”

CBRE’s Clyde Reetz represented CLSA in the transaction. Reetz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.