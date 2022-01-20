Look out, Gap. Amazon’s newest target is brick-and-mortar clothing retailers.

The trillion-dollar company announced Thursday that it plans to open its first-ever physical apparel store, called Amazon Style, located at Caruso’s Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale, Calif. It will include popular brands for women’s and men’s apparel, shoes and accessories, including all the brands on its website.

Amazon said the new outlet will have customers utilizing the Amazon Shopping app to scan items for sizes, color and rating. Shoppers can also have items sent to a fitting room, where they will be able to continue browsing for more options, and request more sizes and styles that will be delivered to the dressing room.

Amazon’s machine learning algorithms can then build a profile for each customer and make personalized recommendations.

Amazon Style promises to offer more selections and double the number of styles than a traditional store of its size by tapping into feedback provided by millions of customers shopping on Amazon.com. And with Amazon’s vast fulfillment center network, selections at Amazon Style will be frequently updated.

Amazon did not announce when the first store will open, or where subsequent locations might open. Caruso was not immediately available for comment.

