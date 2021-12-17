In Summer, Two New Mighty Quinn’s Barbecue Outposts Come to Brooklyn

Brooklyn-based barbecue fans are in luck: Two new Mighty Quinn’s Barbecue restaurants are headed to Downtown Brooklyn and Williamsburg, Commercial Observer has learned.

The two locations — in 2,000 square feet at 1 Boerum Place in DoBro and just under 3,000 square feet at 360 Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg — will open in the summer, according to representatives for Avery Hall, one of the developers of 1 Boerum Place and the landlord of 360 Wythe.

Asking rent was $150 per square foot in a 10-year deal at 1 Boerum Place, according to the landlord. It was $120 per square foot in the 10-year deal at 360 Wythe Avenue, said Compass’ Noah Jay, part of the team that brokered the deal for Mighty Quinn’s in Williamsburg.

“We’re super proud of this addition to the neighborhood,” Brian Ezra, founding partner of Avery Hall, told CO. “It certainly indicates this trend of increasingly sophisticated food and beverage coming to the [area].”

Mighty Quinn’s will begin building out its space within the next two months at the 250,000-square-foot mixed-use residential building at 1 Boerum Place in Downtown Brooklyn. The restaurant is the first retail lease at the 23-story tower, between Red Hook Lane and Fulton Mall, Ezra said.

“It’s really important for us to contribute something positive to the streetscape [and] positive residential experience,” Ezra said. “In our mind, that means great food and beverage.”

The deal, which closed in October, puts the restaurant on the ground floor of the building’s two 22,000-square-foot lower retail floors. The eatery’s storefront will face Boerum Place at the building constructed by Avery Hall, Aria Development and Allegra Holdings.

The Williamsburg deal for yet another Mighty Quinn’s Brooklyn location closed in October as well. The BBQ joint will open in one of the first brick-and-beam style buildings — a property made with brick walls and timber framing — constructed this century between South 2nd and South 3rd streets.

Tidal Real Estate Partners, formerly Flank Architecture + Development, which constructed and owns 360 Wythe Avenue, refinanced the property in 2019 with $84 million from Colony Credit Real Estate, CO reported. Mighty Quinn’s will occupy part of the 25,000 square feet of retail space at the property, which also holds 46,000 square feet of office space and 28 residential rental units.

“We are always energized to introduce a new location, but it’s especially thrilling to continue finding opportunities for growth in our hometown of Brooklyn,” Micha Magid, co-founder and co-CEO of Mighty Quinn’s, said in a statement. “Brooklyn has evolved in such an amazing way over the past decade since we started smoking meats on the Brooklyn waterfront in 2011.”

Newmark’s Jeremy Ezra and Peter Whitenack represented Avery Hall in the transaction. BCD’s Alex Turboff handled it for Mighty Quinn’s in the 1 Boerum Place deal. Goodspace’s Roberto Rhett and Hank O’Donnell executed the lease for Flank. Along with Jay, Compass’ Michael Yadgard worked on the 360 Wythe contract for Mighty Quinn’s.

Representatives for Newmark, BCD and Goodspace did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.