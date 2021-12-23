Mana Adds to Flagler District Assemblage With $25M Retail Buy 

Moishe Mana has added to his extensive Downtown Miami assemblage with the purchase of three retail buildings for $25.3 million, the company announced.

The three buildings are all located within the Flagler District, where the Mana Common CEO has been buying up land for years.

The first is a two-story retail building at 100 North Miami Avenue, at the corner of NE 1st Street. Mana already owns the building next door, at 118 North Miami Avenue, having purchased it in 2014 for $1.6 million, according to property records.

The seller of the 18,535-square-foot corner building was Flexini Investments.

Down the block, Mana purchased 173 NE 1st Street, another two-story retail building spanning 24,462 square feet at the corner of NE 2nd Avenue. Next door, Mana purchased a 7,200-square-foot retail building at 124 NE 2nd Avenue. The seller of both properties was SG&S Inc.

Mana, a prolific developer in Miami, is one of the principal supporters of turning the city into a tech hub. The Israeli-born businessman made his name in New York, owns the Mana Wynwood Convention Center and has long plotted the makeover of Downtown Miami, though it currently remains unrealized. He recently unveiled the final designs for the long-awaited Nikola Tesla Innovation Center at 155 South Miami Avenue.

“The Flagler District is on its way to becoming the best neighborhood in America,” Mana said in a statement. “We are turning the downtown core into Miami’s economic engine.”

Colliers’ Mika Mattingly represented both the buyer and sellers in the off-market transactions.

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com.