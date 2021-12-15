Lisa Gomez Ascends to L+M CEO Role

Lisa Gomez has been named L+M Development Partners‘ new CEO following a seven-year stint as COO for the national affordable and mixed-income housing developer.

L+M announced Wednesday that Gomez will officially take the leadership reins on Jan. 1 with its longtime CEO and founding partner, Ron Moelis, becoming chairman.

“I am honored to lead a company that has always stood out as an industry leader for all the right reasons,” Gomez said in a statement. “We invest in and partner with the communities where we build, we set national standards for public-private partnerships and sustainability, and we work to make a difference every day in the lives of residents.”

Gomez, who joined L+M in 2005, has more than 25 years of experience in real estate finance and development. She previously worked in senior management roles at the New York City Housing Development Corporation, which involved overseeing $1 billion annually in bond financing and mortgage insurance. She has also held various positions at JPMorgan Chase Bank, New York City Economic Development Corporation and Silverstein Properties.

“Since before she even joined the company, I’ve seen qualities in Lisa that make her a true leader: creativity, decisiveness, empathy and a relentless drive — and I have the utmost confidence in her as she takes over as CEO,” Moelis said in a statement. “I’m excited to now work closely with Lisa and the L+M team on this transition and also explore new opportunities in the fields of community investment and impact investment.”

Gomez’s CEO run will commence as the firm pursues some large-scale projects that include the Urban League Empowerment Center, a Harlem development that includes a new headquarters for the National Urban League and New York City’s first civil rights museum. L+M is also facilitating Bronx Point, a mixed-use project in the South Bronx that will house the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

The transition to Gomez as CEO will happen in conjunction with a new affiliated platform L+M is launching called LMXD to be led by partner David Dishy and aimed at expanding the company’s mixed-income and market-rate development business.

Larchmont, N.Y.-based L+M also announced Wednesday that its co-founder and chairman, Sanford Loewentheil, will retire at the end of the year. Since the firm’s inception in 1984, L+M has spearheaded roughly $10 billion in development and investment while also preserving nearly 35,000 apartments in New York’s tri-state area, Washington, D.C., the West Coast and Gulf Coast regions.

