Law firm Barnes & Thornburg Tripling NYC Footprint in Midtown East

Big law in the Big Apple is getting, well, bigger.

Law firm Barnes & Thornburg inked a sublease for 33,500 square feet at 390 Madison Avenue — tripling its New York City office footprint, Bloomberg first reported.

The national business law firm snagged a 14-year deal at the 32-story Midtown East office building, between East 46th and East 47th streets, the company announced on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear who holds the lease for the space. Barnes & Thornburg did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the identity of the sublandlord, and the building’s owner, L&L Holding Company, declined to comment.

Barnes & Thornburg, founded in Indiana, will relocate from 445 Park Avenue in February, according to the firm. The move was in part due to a need for more space, as the firm has grown from six to 25 partners since it opened a Big Apple office last year.

“Moving to new space allows us to be creative and to design a workspace that is welcoming and flexible enough to attract people back to the office, while retaining the functionality we need to continue meeting the evolving needs of our clients,” Barnes & Thornburg’s Robert Boller said in a statement. “We are really excited and can’t wait to get to work there in February.”

The firm contracted the architecture firm Gensler and the general contractor HITT to build out its new office space.

JLL‘s Daniel Posy, Guthrie Garvin and Joe Messina represented the tenant. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear who brokered the deal for the sublandlord.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.