Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Red Cross Partner on Blood Drives

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is leveraging its real estate portfolio to help increase blood donations.

The institutional real estate investor has formed a new partnership with the American Red Cross that will result in blood drives at Goldman Sachs-owned and operated properties throughout the U.S., Commercial Observer has learned. The program is designed to connect American Red Cross staff with Goldman Sachs buildings as a way to drive more blood donations through engagement with tenants.

The initiative is also part of Goldman Sachs’ goal to integrate environmental, social, governance (ESG) measures across its real estate portfolio.

“With someone receiving a blood transfusion every two seconds in the U.S., and as we continue to see disruptions in blood donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud to connect our tenants with the American Red Cross to further serve the many communities that we invest in,” Margaret Anadu, global head of sustainability and impact for Goldman Sachs, said in a statement.

The public-private partnership kicked off this fall with blood drives at three Goldman Sachs real estate assets, a multifamily building at 3301 Hudnall Street in Dallas along with two office properties in Scottsdale, Ariz., at 4110 N Scottsdale Road and 7272 East Indian School Road. At least seven blood drives are also scheduled for early 2022, including two in the Los Angeles area at 2121 Towne Centre Place in Anaheim, and 4000 MacArthur in Newport Beach.

The American Red Cross needs to collect nearly 13,000 blood donations daily in order to meet the needs of patients at roughly 2,500 hospitals and cancer treatment centers across the country.

“Holding regular blood drives is critical to our ability to meet the ongoing needs of patients, and the geographic diversity of Goldman Sachs’ portfolio will allow us to make a positive impact in cities across the country as we fulfill our life-saving mission,” Diane Naczi, vice president of biomedical sponsor recruitment at the American Red Cross, said in a statement. “We are excited to have Goldman Sachs and their owned and operated properties join the American Red Cross blood program.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.