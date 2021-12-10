Fintech Company Chronograph Heads to Ten Grand Street

Financial technology firm Chronograph has leased an entire floor at Two Trees Management’s 10 Grand Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer can first report.

The company, which is currently based at 61 Greenpoint Avenue in Greenpoint, took 6,083 square feet on the entire 10th floor of the 18-story building, according to JLL, the tenant broker. The length of the lease was not disclosed. Asking rent ranges from $66 to $85 a square foot in the building.

JLL’s Valentin Stobetsky and Lance Yasinsky represented Chronograph in the deal. Alyssa Zahler and Elizabeth Bueno handled the transaction for Two Trees in-house. A Two Trees spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The COOKFOX-designed 10 Grand is connected to the 45-story residential tower at One South First Street, which holds 330 rental apartments and 13,000 square feet of ground floor retail. Office amenities at 10 Grand include a skylit meeting room with cafe seating, private conference rooms, a 48-seat screening theater, fitness center and private rooftop cabana. The two properties are part of Two Trees’ larger redevelopment of the former Domino Sugar Factory along the Williamsburg waterfront.

“Two Trees has been a catalyst for some of the most substantial transformations along the Brooklyn waterfront, and we are excited to participate in the incredible ongoing investment in South Williamsburg as a tenant at Ten Grand Street,” Chronograph’s Charlie Tafoya said in a statement.

Stobetsky said that the tower offers “superior space and extraordinary views within a dynamic and vital neighborhood.”

