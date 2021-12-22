ANALYGENCE Relocating HQ to Maple Lawn Development in Fulton, Maryland

ANALYGENCE, a cybersecurity and consulting firm, is relocating its headquarters within Maryland, leaving its Columbia home for Maple Lawn in Fulton.

ANALYGENCE signed a 9,054-square-foot lease at 8115 Maple Lawn Boulevard, a 130,629-square-foot office building that landlord St. John Properties completed in 2014. The four-story building is part of the Maple Lawn mixed-use community, which is being developed by St. John Properties and master developer Greenebaum Enterprises.

SEE ALSO: New York City Chain Stores Make Slow Pandemic Comeback

Maple Lawn consists of nearly 2 million square feet of commercial office, research and development, as well as retail space. ANALYGENCE plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from 6811 Benjamin Franklin Drive in Columbia, to its new home in Howard County in the spring.

“We needed more space to support our growing company and also wanted the new corporate headquarters to strongly represent our brand and core values,” Lonnie F. Parker Jr., ANALYGENCE’s founder and CEO, told Commercial Observer. “Maple Lawn represents that quality that our customers have come to expect from us and that we expect from ourselves.”

With ANALYGENCE coming on board, 8115 Maple Lawn Boulevard is now 94 percent occupied.

The LEED Gold certified building is 22 miles from Baltimore and 30 miles from Washington, D.C.

“ANALYGENCE has grown significantly in the last year and we intend to continue on that growth trajectory,” Parker said. “The building has multiple amenities that our team members can take advantage of, with most within walking distance.”

Bill Jautze of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the deal, while Scott Mendelson and Kristin Rebeck of Edge represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.