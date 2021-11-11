Primark Opening 70K-SF Store at City Point in Brooklyn

Irish retailer Primark is giving Brooklyn a little international flair.

The clothing chain is opening a 70,000-square-foot store in the City Point mixed-use complex in Downtown Brooklyn next year, said Newmark’s Ariel Schuster, part of the team who represented the landlords in the deal. Its new location at Acadia Realty Trust and Washington Square Partners’ 445 Albee Square West development is part of an international expansion for the brand.

“Like many of our tenants, they see the site as being able to serve several Brooklyn markets,” Paul Travis, founder of Washington Square Partners, told Commercial Observer. “I think City Point has been unusual among urban centers in that we really try to attract a great diversity of shoppers.”

Primark’s space will include a 50,000-square-foot store with 20,000-square-feet of storage, Schuster said. It plans on opening the new location in the fall of next year, said Travis, who declined to disclose the terms of the long-term lease. The clothing store will join fellow mall tenants movie chain Alamo Drafthouse, Target and Trader Joe’s.

“We’ve had a lot of great openings in the center,” Schuster said. “Downtown Brooklyn has really changed in the last few years. It’s so dense and the center is doing so well.”

The retailer is taking space formerly occupied by Century 21, which shut down after the entire chain filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic, Travis said. Primark’s deal for its City Point outpost closed at the end of October.

The value-priced clothing store expects its U.S. footprint to grow to about 60 stores in the next five years, up from its current 13 locations, Chain Store Age reported. It is planning to open two other New York stores in New York at Roosevelt Field in Long Island and Crossgates Mall in Albany.

Primark, which has more than 399 stores across 14 countries, also announced more than 10 new locations around the world, hitting countries like Ireland, Italy, the Czech Republic and Spain. It’s taken property in Brooklyn before, snagging a 57,900-square-foot store at Kings Plaza Shopping Center in 2018, Time Out New York reported.

Along with Schuster, Newmark’s Tyler King represented the landlords with Acadia’s AJ Levine and Jarette Seligman. CBRE’s David LaPierre and Kristen Crossman handled the deal for Primark. LaPierre did not immediately respond to a request to a request for comment.

