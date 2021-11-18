Investment Manager Takes 5K SF at William Kaufman’s 437 Madison Avenue

British investment manager J O Hambro Capital Management has inked a new office lease at William Kaufman Organization’s 437 Madison Avenue.

The company leased 5,237 square feet at the 40-story building between East 49th and East 50th streets, Crain’s New York Business reported. Asking rents and the length of the lease weren’t disclosed.

The landlord was represented by Michael Lenchner and Jack Brennan of Sage Realty Corporation, the leasing arm of William Kaufman Organization, and Andrew Coe, Frank Doyle, Georgina Cook, Carlee Palmer and David Kleiner of JLL. Spokespeople for Sage didn’t return a request for comment and a JLL spokesperson declined to comment on the deal. It wasn’t clear if the tenant had a broker.

William Kaufman Organization co-owns the 850,000-square-foot building with Travelers Companies. The pair completed a $60 million renovation in 2017, which included a new lobby, a 9,000-square-foot terrace on the 15th floor with landscaping and seating, new elevator cabs, updated mechanical systems and upgrades to the facade and entry plaza. William Kaufman Organization developed the building in 1967 with prolific commercial architecture firm Emery Roth & Sons as the designer.

Other companies in the building that are making moves include asset manager Sycamore Tree Capital Partners, which is opening its first New York City office there, and investment firm Cambridge Associates, which doubled its footprint.

