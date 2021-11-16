Broadmark Realty Provides $26M Loan on Townhome Project in Colorado

Broadmark Realty Capital has provided $25.7 million in debt to a private investor to refinance existing debt and fund remaining construction work on Alura Vail, a 10-unit townhome project in Vail, Colo., Commercial Observer has learned.

The financing was provided to Franklin “Finn” Boyer, who’s the registered agent behind Alura Vail LLC, a Colorado-registered business entity, according to records from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. The developer could not be reached for comment.

“[The borrower] has been deeply involved in the Vail [area] real estate scene for the last 12 years,” said Tom Gunnison, a senior vice president of the Mountain West region at Broadmark Realty. “He has successfully completed dozens of projects, has a deep knowledge of mountain construction, has a good relationship with the city, and has a network of subcontractors that can execute quickly and on budget.”

Designed by 359 Design, the roughly 33,000-square-foot townhome project will be situated on more than an acre of land at 1472 Matterhorn Circle in Vail, one of the country’s most visited mountain destinations; the property provides access to Vail Mountain’s Cascade Chairlift. The project’s townhomes will span around 1,900 square feet, according to information from 359 Design’s website.

“With the end of 2021 fast approaching, we are seeing sustained and robust demand in the nation’s housing market,” said Broadmark Realty CEO Jeffrey Pyatt, who added that with a “healthy pipeline” of new housing product on the way, his firm is well positioned to continue to finance “well-capitalized” borrowers and “help them see their business plans through to completion. We look forward to another productive quarter as we evaluate new lending opportunities.”

The third quarter, in general, marked a massive surge for the commercial property debt space, driven by a more active market for acquisitions, according to research from CBRE released on Nov. 4. CBRE’s Lending Momentum Index — tracking loan origination activity — showed that such activity climbed by almost 32 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter, and it was more than 29 percent above the level it closed at in February 2020, just a few weeks before the onset of the pandemic.

