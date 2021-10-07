Steakhouses Novecento and Mastro’s Ink Miami Leases

It’s all about that steak in Miami: local steakhouse Novecento is relocating within Brickell, while upscale purveyor Mastro’s is set to make its debut in the city, Commercial Observer has learned.

Argentinian bistro Novecento is moving via a long-term lease to Mary Brickell Village at 901 S Miami Avenue, according to Newmark’s John Ellis, who represented both the tenant and the landlord, Rockpoint Group, in the deal. The restaurant is relocating less than a mile down the road from 1414 Brickell Avenue, after failing and then subsequently passing inspections earlier this summer, per the Miami Herald.

At Mary Brickell Village, where the asking rent stands at $100 per square foot, Novecento will occupy 6,544 square feet on the second level and is projected to open by the third quarter of 2022. Other tenants of the outdoor retail complex include Italian eatery Toscana Divino, Shake Shack and Starbucks.

Novecento, which is run by Miami-based Suviche Hospitality Group, has three outposts in Miami-Dade County beyond its Brickell location. A mushroom and ricotta ravioli will set back diners $22 and a plate of grilled meats costs a cool $75.

“Florida was one of the few states to see a dramatic influx of visitors,” Ellis said. “Miami has never been more popular as several new food and beverage purveyors are using this opportunity to secure great space as we shift back to reopening.”

Across the Miami River in the Downtown district, newcomer Mastro’s signed a lease for a 10,000-square-foot restaurant space at 315 South Biscayne Boulevard, formerly occupied by another steakhouse, Wolfgang’s, sources said.

At Mastro’s, a 12-ounce bone-in filet costs $68 and “proper attire is required” — baggy clothing and even sleeveless shirts are not allowed, according to its website. That shouldn’t be an issue since suits are nearby. Earlier this summer, prominent law firm Polsinelli signed a 23,617-square-foot lease to occupy the waterfront building’s two top floors. (The five-story property used to house Related Group’s headquarters before the developer sold it for $24 million in July.)

Spearheaded by Texas-based group Landry’s, the high-end steakhouse has 19 locations nationwide. With a restaurant already in Fort Lauderdale, the Miami venture marks the chain’s second in the Sunshine State.

It’s unclear when the Miami restaurant will open. CBRE’s Marsha Griffiths — who represented the landlord, Mexican real estate investment firm BEA Equities — declined to comment. A spokesperson for Landry’s did not respond to requests for comment.

