Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) has signed an 11,500-square-foot lease at 1250 Eye Street NW, a recently renovated, 177,906-square-foot office building in Downtown D.C., with landlord DSC Partners.

The non-profit watchdog, which advocates for safer and healthier foods, will be moving its headquarters from 1220 L Street NW, taking its new space in May. The lease terms were not disclosed.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Mark Wooters and Michael Katcher represented the landlord in the deal, while Marc Shandler and Josh Cramer of McBride Real Estate Services worked on behalf of the tenant.

“This tenant has filled the largest current vacancy at the building and is evidence that, despite the multitude of options, tenants are continuing to choose 1250 Eye Street,” Wooters told Commercial Observer. “The building features some of the best view lines in the city, a wide variety of nearby retail, excellent commuting patterns and a market-leading conference facility and lounge at a very compelling price point.”

CSPI was attracted to the building due to its location, window lines and great amenities, according to Shandler. The tenant plans to use the new headquarters for programming and research.

The property at 1250 Eye Street NW features a new conference facility, a tenant lounge and a fitness center. It is located two blocks from the 2 million-square-foot, mixed-use CityCenterDC, and fronts Franklin Park, which recently underwent a $14 million renovation to include widened walkways and outdoor community space. .

DSC Partners has owned the building since April 2018. Neither side of the deal immediately responded to requests for comment.

Earlier this year, Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit that advocates for corporate accountability in sustainability, signed a 12-year lease to occupy 15,331 square feet in the building. Other notable tenants include American Hotel & Lodging Association, HKS Architecture, Veritext and Distilled Spirits Council.

