Sage Realty Leans on Proptech for Office Portfolio COVID Safety

​​Sage Realty has joined the growing number of real estate firms using new technology to manage its 3 million-square-foot office portfolio’s COVID-19 precautions.

The company installed sensors in its office properties that allow tenants and management to keep track of the building’s air quality and occupancy density, according to the property manager.

The William Kaufman Organization-owned company is also developing a platform with VTS Rise — a real estate leasing, marketing and tech platform, which allows a tenant to control their office remotely and track data on occupancy trends — that will let management answer service requests from tenants and conduct real-time polls and surveys.

On the sundeck of 767 Third Avenue and the Sky Lounge at 437 Madison Avenue, Sage installed Density.IO sensors, which let tenants view the capacity of each space in real time. The sensors, located at entrances and exits, generate anonymous data that can be tracked by the program. It also alerts building management when occupancy exceeds a set limit.

Sage also installed Awair sensors in all of the property manager’s lobbies to monitor indoor air quality. The technology tracks temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide levels, chemicals and particulate matter to limit the risks of poor air quality.

Sage Realty’s use of property technology to protect against the coronavirus is nothing new. In fact, the adoption of new technology to manage properties might have been spurred by the pandemic.

From software that makes it easier for tenants to navigate their buildings to tech that helps keep common spaces clean, proptech has been a way to attract tenants and make building employees and occupiers feel safe. And business during the pandemic has been booming for proptech developers.

Sage manages several properties in New York, including 77 Water Street in the Financial District and 437 Madison Avenue in the Plaza District, according to its website.

