Los Angeles County’s industrial market can’t be stopped — or, at least, not by COVID-19 and its variants.

CenterPoint Properties has acquired a 173,134-square-foot, Class A industrial property in Pico Rivera, Calif. — about seven miles east of Downtown L.A. — for $63 million. Financing records show Bank of America provided $25 million in debt in 2019.

The fully occupied 8500 Mercury Lane was traded in a sale-leaseback with GRM Document Management. DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services brokered and announced the transaction.

Industrial real estate has stood far and away as the best-performing asset class since March 2020, while office and retail have floundered in the wake of the pandemic.

Indeed, Chicago-based industrial investment firm CenterPoint has been active throughout Southern California the past year and a half, with deals ranging from seven to nine figures in price.

Earlier this month, Oxford Properties Group put down $133.5 million for a 14-building industrial park in the northern half of L.A. County, and Overton Moore Properties acquired a property with 261,950 square feet of space in L.A.’s South Bay.

DAUM’s Jordan Lara, Rudy Lara and Nick Peukpiboon brokered the deal with CenterPoint and GRM Document Management.

