KC Beauty Leases Space at Crossroads Place in Falls Church, Va.
By Keith Loria September 10, 2021 9:30 am
KC Beauty, a beauty supply store, has leased 9,000 square feet at Crossroads Place, a 346,000-square-foot retail center in Falls Church, Va., from landlord Levin Management Corporation (LMC).
Management and leasing firm Rappaport represented LMC in the deal and arranged the long-term lease for the tenant.
Located at 3516 South Jefferson Street, at the intersection of Leesburg Pike and South Jefferson Street, Crossroads Place is anchored by a Giant food store, Burlington, HomeGoods and T.J.Maxx. The retail center also has a tenant roster that includes Mattress Warehouse, Longhorn Steakhouse, Einstein Bagels and Quickway Japanese Hibachi.
“Crossroads Place is a very well-shopped center in a high-demand marketplace,” Melissa Webb, Rappaport’s executive director of brokerage, said in a release. “KC Beauty will be a great complement to its fantastic mix of retail, service and restaurant tenants, and further solidify the center’s reputation as the area’s premier ‘one-stop shopping’ destination.”
KC Beauty now has five locations in the region, with the others in Alexandria, Va.; Lorton, Va.; Hanover, Md.; and Takoma Park, Md.
According to Rappaport data, Crossroads Place serves a growing residential population of more than 600,000 people within a five-mile radius. That population has an average household income of more than $143,000, and the traffic count on Leesburg Pike is about 38,000 vehicles per day.
Webb handled things for LMC, while Rappaport’s Michael Kang served as tenant broker.
One 17,800-square-foot space availability remains at Crossroads Place.
Keith Loria can be reached at kloria@commercialobserver.com.