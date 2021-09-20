Cryptocurrency exchange Apifiny is moving from the Financial District to Midtown.

The startup has inked a five-year, 12,022-square-foot lease for part of the 35th floor at 1675 Broadway, landlord Rudin Management Company announced Monday. A Rudin spokesperson declined to provide the asking rent in the deal.

Apifiny will move from 199 Water Street in the Financial District to the 35-story building at Broadway and West 52nd Street later this month.

Colliers International’s Sam Einhorn represented Apifiny in the transaction, while Rudin’s Robert Steinman handled negotiations in-house for the landlord.

“As a company with a strong commitment to technology and innovation, we are thrilled that Apifiny has chosen 1675 Broadway for its new Manhattan offices,” Michael Rudin, an executive vice president at his family’s firm, said in prepared remarks. “We believe Apifiny will benefit from 1675 Broadway’s central location and best-in-class infrastructure and connectivity as they continue to grow here in New York City.”

