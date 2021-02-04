Transit Wireless Inks 32K SF Deal at Empire State Realty Trust’s 1400 Broadway

By February 4, 2021 11:45 am
1400 Broadway.
1400 Broadway. Photo: Empire State Realty Trust

Transit Wireless, which provides cell phone service in the New York City subway system, inked a deal to move its headquarters to 32,499 square feet at Empire State Realty Trust’s (ESRT) 1400 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

The telecommunications firm signed a 10-year lease for the full floor space in the 37-story building between West 38th and West 39th streets, according to the landlord. The asking rent was $72 per square foot.

Transit Wireless currently subleases a 24,503-square-foot office at ESRT’s nearby 1350 Broadway. It’s unclear when it plans to move into its new digs.

“We are pleased to accommodate the growth of Transit Wireless,” Thomas Durels, head of leasing for ESRT, said in a statement. “Transit Wireless’ employees will enjoy the newly built tenant lounge at 1400 Broadway with superior indoor environmental quality delivered through new ventilation systems with MERV-13 filters and active bi-polar ionization that kills 99.92 percent of coronaviruses.”

ESRT handled the deal in-house via Keith Cody and Shanae Ursini, along with a Newmark team of Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin. Michael Gottlieb, Susan Kahaner, Jennifer Ogden and Martin Cottingham of Avison Young represented Transit Wireless. An Avison Young spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 935,401-square-foot 1400 Broadway include Uber; Signature Bank; and law firm Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy.

